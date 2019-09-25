Athletics in Russia suffering big losses due to sanctions, federation says

The IAAF Council on September 23 ruled to extend RusAF’s suspension for the 12th time, thus stripping Russian athletes of performing at the world championships beginning in Doha on September 27 under the national flag. Also, Russians will be unable to take seats on the IAAF bodies.

DOHA, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s track and field athletics has lost an estimated 17,000 young athletes over the past four years of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s suspension due to sanctions, RusAF’s President Dmitry Shlyakhtin told a congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Wednesday.

"Over these past four years, not a single international competition has been held in Russia, although we tried to increase the number of our domestic sports. Also, the competitions such as the Russian Winter, the Znamensky Brothers Memorial and others, known to all amateurs and athletes, are held, but the absence of your athletes leads to a decreasing interest among fans, what negatively affects track and field athletics in general," Shlyakhtin said.

"Russia has lost 17,000 athletes among the youth and teenagers over these past years," he stressed.

After the national federation’s suspension, thousands of coaches, especially of young age, have abandoned this sport, because the number of athletes among teenagers and children has been declining. "Parents also hear about the doping scare that the entire track and field athletics has been allegedly plagued by doping. Certainly, no one wants their children to do this sport," he noted.

Russia’s athletics body is also hardly meeting its financial commitments in the wake of its suspension, Shlyakhtin pointed out. "The federation’s suspension from the IAAF’s membership has negatively affected financial support for Russia’s track and field athletics by sponsors. The federation is hardly meeting its commitments, including on compensating for all IAAF’s expenses. Today, we have settled all our bills, paying some $3.4 mln to the IAAF.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.