Thirty nations oppose suspension of All-Russia Athletics Federation

DOHA, September 25. /TASS/. Thirty national federations opposed the decision to extend the suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Congress in Qatar’s Doha.

However, a majority of delegations participating in the Congress supported the IAAF Council’s September 23 decision to keep ARAF suspended.

A total of 190 national federations had the right to vote.

Algeria, Aruba, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Croatia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Macao, Malawi, Mexico, Malaysia, Nauru, Niger, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Palestine, Saint Lucia, Samoa, South Sudan, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Vietnam and Zambia voted against the decision.

At the same time, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Chad, China, Guinea-Bissau, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, The Maldives, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Senegal, Somalia, Syria and Zimbabwe abstained from voting.