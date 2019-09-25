IAAF Congress upholds decision to suspend All-Russia Athletics Federation

DOHA, September 25. /TASS/. A congress of the International Association of Atheltics Federations (IAAF) has endorsed the decision made by the IAAF Council to prolong the suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF). The decision was made at the congress’s session in Doha on Wednesday.

The IAAF Council on September 23 ruled to prolong the ARAF’s suspension, thus prohibiting Russian athletes from performing under the national flag at the world championships kicking off in Doha on Friday. Also, Russians will be unable to take seats on the IAAF bodies.