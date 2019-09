LJUBLJANA, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg has been chosen as the venue for the final match of the UEFA Champions League 2020/21, President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of football in Europe, Aleksander Ceferin said on Tuesday.

Russia hosted the UEFA Champions League final games two times, in 1999 and in 2008, both in Moscow.