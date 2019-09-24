World’s rugby governing body admits refereeing error in Russia-Japan 2019 World Cup opener

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. World Rugby, an international governing body of the sport of rugby, has acknowledged a mistake by a referee during an opening match of the 2019 World Rugby Cup between the national teams of Russia and Japan, Britain’s Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Russian rugby team aims at winning at least one match at 2019 World Cup — captain

The 2019 World Rugby Cup tournament is being held in the Japanese capital of Tokyo between September 20 and November 2. It was opened with a match between Russia and Japan on Friday night. Hosts Japan defeated Russia 30-10.

According to Sky Sports, referee Nigel Owens failed to register a violation of rules on behalf of a Japanese player in regard to one of the Russian players and World Rugby admitted this mistake later.

"In Friday's World Cup opener between Japan and Russia in Tokyo, Japan second row James Moore escaped a TMO review or sanction from referee Nigel Owens despite hitting Russia scrum-half Vasily Dorofeev high with a no-arms tackle — something which based on replays, appeared worthy of at least a yellow card," Sky Sports reported.

"Following the usual review of matches, the match officials team recognize that performances over the opening weekend of Rugby World Cup 2019 were not consistently of the standards set by World Rugby and themselves…," World Rugby said in a statement.

The Russian team qualified for the Rugby World Cup series for the first time ever in 2011. The 2011 Rugby World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and Russia did not clear the group stage losing all matches.

The national rugby squad missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, as it did not qualify for the global competition.

Late last month, the national team's captain Vasily Artemyev said that the team’s main task for the upcoming tournament in Japan was to win at least one match, no matter who the opponent would be.

After the Russian national team qualified for this year’s global championship in Japan, it was seeded in Group A alongside with the squads from Ireland, Samoa, Scotland and Japan.