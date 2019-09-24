Russian team routs Dutch squad 3-0 at 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian national team won its seventh out of eight matches of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup in Japan, defeating the national team from the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The Russian team, led by Italian Head Coach Sergio Busato, defeated the Dutch opponents 3-0 (26-24; 25-18; 25-20) and are currently ranked 3rd with 19 points in the overall standings of the World Cup after leaders China (23 points in all of its eight matches) and the United States (20 points after eight matches).

In its previous matches, Russia defeated Cameroon 3-0, snatched a 3-2 win from hosts Japan, lost to reigning Champions China 0-3, beat South Korea 3-0, defeated Dominican Republic 3-2, beat Serbia 3-1 and then routed Argentina 3-0.

The Russian squad is set to play its next match on September 27 against the national team of the United States.

The FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup is organized every four years, namely a year before the Summer Olympic Games. The team are playing one match against each opponent's squad in the World Cup and the winner is determined by the number of overall points.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup is being held on September 14-29 in Japan, which will be also hosting the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. A total of 123 teams have qualified for the major women’s volleyball tournament in Japan.

The Russian national women’s team has never won the World Cup and its best result was the silver in 1999. The team of the former Soviet Union won the World Cup once, in 1973.

China is the champion of the 2015 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup.