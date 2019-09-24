Russian racer Markelov replaces late Hubert for remainder of Formula 2 season

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian racer Artem Markelov will replace late French racer Anthoine Hubert, who died in a crash last month racing at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium, in Team BWT Arden for the two remaining races of the Formula 2 championship, the press office of Formula 2 announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Russian will team up in BWT Arden team with Colombia’s Tatiana Calderon, who is the only female racer in Formula 2, for the two remaining races of the championship this year, namely in the Russian resort city of Sochi on September 28-29 and in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina circuit on November 30-December 1.

BWT Arden Team Manager Kenny Kirwan was quoted by the press office as saying: "Following on from recent tragic events and our return to Sochi as a two-car team, we are proud and humbled to have Artem [Markelov] join us for the remaining races of the season."

Markelov debuted in Formula 2 racing championship in 2014, which was known at that time as GP2 series, and in the course of five seasons he raced to nine wins in addition to eight podiums. The Russian racer finished second to Champion Charles Leclerc of Monaco in the 2017 Formula 2 season and as of today has been competing in the Japanese racing series Super-Formula.

"Artem is a proven race winner in this category and we very much relish the opportunity to work together and to continue where we left off with Anthoine, who we miss very dearly," Kirwan stated.

During the 9th stage of the Formula 2 Championship in Belgium on August 31, Anthoine Hubert, 22, lost control of his car following one of the speedy turns crashing into a barrier. US racer Juan Manuel Correa from Sauber Junior Team crashed into Hubert’s car, which ricocheted off the barrier upon an impact, and split it into pieces before his car went flying in the air and upturning several times. Both drivers were rushed to a hospital, where Hubert later died of sustained injuries, while the US driver still remains hospitalized.

Markelov, who has joined BWT Arden team under No. 22 as Hubert’s No. 19 was retired, said commenting on his new place: "First of all I want to give my best to the family of Anthoine."

"This guy was not only a good driver, he was a great man who was happy all the time and always gave us a smile," Markelov continued. "He showed everyone his talent."

"Thanks to the team for trusting me in this situation and I’m going do my best for them. We are going to drive together in memory of Anthoine," the Russian racer said.

Commenting about the upcoming race at the Sochi Autodrom this weekend, Markelov said: "It’s a really nice opportunity to drive at my home grand prix again. I hope for a strong result and I’ll work hard to achieve it."