FIFA, UEFA and WADA have no complaints in regard to Russian Football Union

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has no complaints at all in regard to the Russian Football Union (RFU), Kirill Melnikov, the RFU director of communications, told TASS on Tuesday.

"As far as we know the current issues on the agenda are addressed to anti-doping structures, which are operating on the territory of Russia," Melnikov said.

"There are no complaints at all in regard to the Russian Football Union on behalf of FIFA, UEFA and WADA," he continued. "We hope that the Russian sport will be represented at international tournaments without any restrictions."

WADA announced on Monday that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the reported inconsistencies, discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. WADA also informed the Russian side that it had a three-week time to provide explanations on the issue.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.