North, South Korean football teams to square off in Pyongyang in 2022 WC qualifier

SEOUL, September 24. /TASS/. North Korea has confirmed that the match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification between the North Korean and South Korean national football teams will take place in Pyongyang on October 15, the national football governing body told the Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.

According to the association, North Korea passed this information to Seoul through the Asian Football Confederation because there are no direct contacts between the two Korean states.

The North and South Korean national teams will face off in the same group of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament in the Asian zone. Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka are in the same group with the two Koreas. The first match between them is scheduled for October 15 in North Korea, while the second is planned for June 4, 2020 in South Korea.

The teams of North and South Korea were also drawn in the same group for the 2010 World Cup qualifying tournament. Then, both matches were played on a neutral field in Shanghai.