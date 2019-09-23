Situation around RUSADA should not be politicized, says Russian MP

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced earlier that it had initiated a fast-track probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the reported inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. WADA also informed the Russian side that it had a three-week time to provide explanations on the issue.

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The situation around the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) should not be politicized, Valery Gazzaev, a Russian lawmaker, football manager and former football player, said on Monday.

"I don’t think this working process should be politicized, as, say, the Western media, which are in the habit of publishing anti-Russian articles, are now doing. They have always vigorously attacked Russia — suffice it to recall the situation around the FIFA World Cup which was ultimately held in Russia at the highest possible level, despite their criticism. So, I would repeat, it is a working process and only those who are obsessed with this idea see politics behind it," Gazzaev, who is deputy chairman of the committee for physical culture, sports, tourism and youth affairs of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, told TASS.

"RUSADA’s status has been reinstated. It provided the original database of doping samples of Russian athletes from the Moscow laboratory to WADA. The condition of the database integrity verification was known from the beginning. If WADA has any questions, the Russian side has time to answer them," he noted.

"I hope all the disputable matters will be settled in due time, and a fair decision on RUSADA will follow," he added.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.