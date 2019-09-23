Russia, Spain emerge as favorites to win 2019 Davis Cup final, says Russian tennis star

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. The national tennis teams of Russia and Spain are the favorites to win the final of the 2019 Davis Cup, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev told TASS on Monday.

Eighteen national tennis teams will line up to play in the final of the 2019 Davis Cup, which will be hosted by Spain’s Madrid between November 18 and 24.

"If we talk about the current roster of our national team, I should mention that together with Karen [Khachanov] we are currently in the [ATP Rankings] Top 10," Medvedev said in an interview with TASS.

"There are currently only two nations, which have two players in the Top 10 and it is us and Spain," he continued. "It is us and them, who are currently the main favorites to win the Davis Cup. So, we will see."

The Russian national team is set to play in one of the six groups together with the teams from Croatia and Spain. The winners of each group as well as the two best runners-up would proceed to the play-off stage.

"I want to play in the final of the Davis Cup tournament and I want to help our national team. However, it will be up to my body to decide whether I will be able to do it or not," the 23-year-old tennis player said.

"It will be in November, the end of the season, and we will see how I feel," Medvedev stated. "This new format is very interesting. I have always wanted to play for the Russian national team."

The Russian national men’s tennis team won the Davis Cup tournament twice in 2002 and 2006.

For a complete interview of TASS with Daniil Medvedev go to: https://tass.com/sport/1079403.