Eyes on the prize: Russian tennis star Medvedev set for Davis Cup final with national team

Daniil Medvedev, who is the first Russian tennis player since the Marat Safin era to make it to the final of the Grand Slam tournament, on Sunday got to his fifth final match in a row and won his third tournament this season, which was the 2019 St. Petersburg Open. He enjoyed victories in 24 out of his 27 most recently played matches. In an exclusive interview with Russia’s TASS news agency, the 23-year-old tennis star goes into detail about his sports ambitions, his objectives for the rest of the season, and about his childhood and hobbies.

- I congratulate you on your victory at the St. Petersburg Open tennis tournament. You’ve attained perfect form and what are your aims for the remainder of this season?

- I have only one objective and that is to win every match that I play. This is certainly impossible, but this is the goal that I pursue. I have managed to win four out of four matches in St. Petersburg. However, I had questions for myself and one of them was whether I would manage to maintain that level, which I showed in the United States. I did manage to do this. And I proved it to all the skeptics and myself as well.

- The key question that Russian tennis fans have right now is whether you will join the Russian national tennis team playing in the final tournament of the Davis Cup?

- I want to play in the final of the Davis Cup tournament and I want to help our national team. However, it will be up to my body to decide whether I will be able to do it or not. This new format is very interesting. I have always wanted to play for the Russian national team. However, it will be clear only at the end of the season, whether I will be able to do it.

London is also hosting the final tournament in November, but the dates do not coincide, so it will be certainly very tough. If the tournaments had been held simultaneously, I would have certainly not played in the Davis Cup.

- So we can say that the Russian national team, which recently experienced some sort of a crisis, is now a Davis Cup favorite?

- I believe that this is correct. However, we should address this question to experts and journalists. But, if we talk about the current roster of our national team, I should mention that together with Karen [Khachanov] we are currently in the [ATP Rankings] Top 10. There are currently only two nations, which have two players in the Top 10 and it is us and Spain.

- And the Russian and Spanish national teams are playing in one group.

- Yes, this is very interesting. It is us and them, who are currently the main favorites to win the Davis Cup. So, we will see.

- The ATP Cup emerged right at the dawn of the season. How did you like this idea?

- It was indeed a very cool idea. They have in fact left only one tournament instead of three first tournaments. It resembles the Davis Cup, but the format is different. It’s cool that we are going to Perth [Australia]. There will be three teams only instead of the usual lineup of 32 players. We will try to qualify for Sidney. I think it will be interesting.

- You always give precise answers as if you have an ear prompter. Were you trained for this?

- I don’t know whether it is my talent or a matter of education, but this is the way I talk and do it with great pleasure. I like to be interviewed, to speak at news conferences and I do not feel tense at all. I am not nervous, I never prepare answers in advance and don’t tune in on purpose beforehand. I just come and say what’s really on my mind. It seems that everyone likes that.

- When you were a kid what did you want to be? Was it to become a tennis player?

- To be honest, I’ve always looked up to airplane pilots since my childhood. I do not know why but this is the way it’s been. As for now, I would have really liked to try my hand at auto racing, but I should have started with carting and from the age of about six. I think, it’s too late for me already and I have no chances.

- What are your other hobbies at the moment besides playing tennis?

- I love cybersports and playing PlayStation. I used to play FIFA, but then quit, because I got worse at this game and it drove me crazy. I now play Rainbow Six with my friends now and it’s a shooter.

- Do you get overexcited on PlayStation to the point where you can smash a controller against the wall?

- When I played FIFA, I would really get nervous and lose it. However, I am not that nervous playing shooters and I don’t know why. I do have fits of anger, though this is quite rare.

- What’s your favorite music?

- I listen to about everything. Mostly pop-music radio stations, or I just Shazam what I like.

- What was the latest that you have Shazamed?

- Perhaps someone would not like it, but it was Ed Sheeran’s latest album and it is called ‘Collaborations,’ if I’m not wrong [No. 6 Collaborations Project]. Some of the tracks from this album are really unbelievable. Although I am not a Sheeran fan, but I like almost all of the tracks on that album.

- Is it true that you have graduated from a school specializing in mathematics?

- No, but I studied there from the 7th to the 9th grade. It was hard, but very interesting.

- Do you remember how to calculate the area of a circle?

- πr2? [Laughing]

- Yes!

- That’s great, but on the whole I have forgotten almost everything about it.

- What’s your favorite food?

- I love to eat and I eat almost everything. I like desserts in particular.

- Here is the last, but very important question – Maria Sharapova or Serena Williams?

- Maria is Russian so I always root for my fellow Russians. Therefore, I undoubtedly root for Sharapova.

This interview was conducted by TASS correspondent Andrey Kartashov