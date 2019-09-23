Experts work to determine inconsistencies in Moscow Anti-Doping Lab’s data — minister

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Experts are working to establish the reasons for the inconsistencies between the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory provided to WADA by an informant and the data collected by WADA experts in Moscow in 2019, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday.

"We have been informed that the data, which was handed over to WADA by an informant, is different from [the data] WADA experts copied in Moscow in 2019," Kolobkov said.

"What are these inconsistencies and the underlying reasons will be determined by digital technologies experts representing both sides, who are already cooperating on this issue," the sports minister said. "We continue rendering all the required support on our behalf."

On Monday, WADA initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body. German ARD journalist Hajo Seppelt reported earlier that Russia was suspected of manipulations with the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. The news was passed on by the WADA Compliance Committee to the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo), which held a session on September 23 in Tokyo.

"Ensuring the authenticity of the Moscow [laboratory data] was one of the critical conditions imposed by the ExCo for RUSADA to maintain its compliance," AFP news agency quoted a statement released after the WADA Executive Committee’s meeting in Tokyo.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that before December 31, 2018 WADA experts would be granted access to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told TASS on August 11 that the data of the reanalyzed doping samples from the Moscow laboratory had already been shared with international sports federations, which would start handing down verdicts after their internal investigations.