In the final of the St. Petersburg Open offering $1.18 million in prize money, Medvedev eased past Croatia’s Borna Coric to win the title, 6-3, 6-1. On home soil Medvedev took the sixth title of his career, winning his third tournament of the season after the Sofia Open and the first Masters title in Cincinnati (US). The Russian also reached his maiden Grand Slam final, losing to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in a five-set epic thriller.

TASS, September 23. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has remained steady at No. 4 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings following his title run at the St. Petersburg Open. The ATP updated its list of best world players on Monday.

Earlier, Medvedev’s groundbreaking season sealed his spot at the upcoming ATP Finals, which will feature the top eight singles players in the rankings and will be held in London from November 10 to 17. The most ambitious men’s tournament after Grand Slams offers $8.5 million up for grabs. Germany’s Alexander Zverev is the current reigning champion.

Another Russian, Karen Khachanov, lost in the round of 16 at the St. Petersburg Open but held on to his No. 9 spot in the rankings. Russian Andrey Rublev lost to Medvedev in the quarterfinals and jumped up two spots to reach No. 36.

The ATP top-10 standings did not change, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the list, followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the second place and Swiss Roger Federer in the third.

ATP Rankings September 23:

1 (1). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 9865 points;

2 (2). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 9225;

3 (3). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 7130;

4 (4). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 5305;

5 (5). Dominic Thiem (Austria) - 4415;

6 (6). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 4095;

7 (8). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 3420;

8 (7). Kei Nishikori (Japan) - 3335;

9 (9). Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 2810;

10 (10). Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) - 2530...

36 (38). Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 1261.