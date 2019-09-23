Pavlyuchenkova emerges as WTA’s leader among Russians after final showing in Japan

TASS, September 23. Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has risen five spots in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to reach No. 36, becoming the highest ranked Russian female tennis player this week, the WTA published the updated rankings on its official website on Monday.

Last week, Pavlyuchenkova reached the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Japan’s Osaka offering $823,000 in prize money. On Sunday, the 28-year-old Russian lost to Japan’s 21-year-old Naomi Osaka (2-6, 3-6) in one hour and ten minutes. Pavlyuchenkova earned 305 ranking points and more than $76,000 after final showing, while Osaka picked up 470 points and $137,000 with the title. Osaka won her fourth title, whereas Pavlyuchenkova competed in her 19th WTA final, winning 12 titles.

The WTA top-10 standings did not change since last week. The most successful Russian tennis player, Maria Sharapova, is currently ranked at No. 138 with 466 points.

WTA rankings September 23:

1 (1). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) - 6446 points;

2 (2). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) - 6125;

3 (3). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) - 5160;

4 (4). Naomi Osaka (Japan) - 5011;

5 (5). Bianca Andreescu (Canada) - 4835;

6 (6). Simona Halep (Romania) - 4803;

7 (7). Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) - 4326;

8 (8). Kiki Bertens (the Netherlands) - 4225;

9 (9). Serena Williams (USA) - 3935;

10 (10). Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) - 3728…

36 (41). Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) - 1490…

39 (39). Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) - 1383…

43 (40). Daria Kasatkina (Russia) - 1270...

45 (46). Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) - 1154…

55 (56). Margarita Gasparyan (Russia) - 1029…

66 (76). Anna Blinkova (Russia) - 927…

69 (65). Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) - 906…

73 (75). Anastasia Potapova (Russia) - 873…

94 (97). Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) - 654.