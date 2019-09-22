WADA gives Russia three weeks to explain manipulation with Moscow lab’s data

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has given Russia three weeks to explain the signs of manipulation with the data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, Sportpressen said on Sunday, citing Michael Ask, the head of the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations (iNADO).

German ARD journalist Hajo Seppelt claimed earlier that Russia was suspected of having changed the data from the Moscow laboratory before giving them to WADA and the WADA Compliance Review Committee was planning to inform the Executive Committee about that on September 23. Meanwhile, Deputy Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS WADA had made no conclusions after the database check.

However Ask claimed WADA had informed him on Friday it had launched a formal procedure, which meant that Russia had three weeks to explain the alleged inconsistent data of the Moscow laboratory. He said that RUSADA should be suspended again and probably it would be right to punish the entire country.

WADA was given access to the Moscow laboratory’s database covering a period from 2012 to 2015 in January. In April, it retrieved 2,200 doping samples taken from Russian athletes over this period. The check results were used to launch a number of doping proceedings. Access to the doping database was a major condition for RUSADA’s reinstatement in September 2018.