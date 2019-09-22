Russia’s Medvedev wins ATP tournament in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, September 22. /TASS/. Russian rising tennis star Daniil Medvedev, who is currently ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals ATP as the World’s No 4, on Sunday edged past Croatia’s Borna Coric to win ATP St. Petersburg Open.

Medvedev, 23, seed No. 1, defeated world No. 15 Coric, 22, seed No. 4, 6-3,6-1 in the final game.

Medvedev has won five ATP titles, claiming two titles this season - one in Sofia and his first Masters title in Cincinnati. The Russian also reached his first Grand Slam final at this year’s US Open where he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in five tough sets.

The St. Petersburg Open has been held since 1995, and as part of the ATP World Tour 250 Series since 2015. Austria’s Dominic Thiem won last year’s event. Medvedev will receive $203,400 of the tournament’s prize pool of $1.18 million.