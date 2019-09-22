Russian boxers win four medals at World Championships in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, September 21. /TASS/. Russian boxers have been placed second in the overall medal table at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships, completed in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on Saturday. The Russian men’s team won three gold and one bronze medals.

Russia’s gold medalist are Andrey Zamkovoy who won in the welterweight category (69 kg), Gleb Bakshi - middleweight (75 kg) and Muslim Gadzhimagomedov - heavyweight (91 kg).

Maxim Babanin won the bronze one day earlier when he failed to qualify for the gold medal match in super heavyweight category (over 91 kg).

Overall, Uzbekistan finished first in the medal table, having won three gold, one silver and one bronze medals. Kazakhstan came third (1-1-4).

The championship was far more successful for Russia than the previous tournament held in German Hamburg. Then, the team won one silver and one bronze medals.

In one breath

The bouts of the championships’ final day went in the same breath, Russian Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov told TASS.

"I would like to congratulate the Sverdlovsk Region (where Yekaterinburg is situated - TASS) and personally governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev, as well as the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and the Russian Boxing Federation on a great championship. I congratulate our athletes on this great result, this was a true celebration for all boxing fans in Russia. Four hours of bouts passed unnoticed and in one breath. I am certain that all spectators were truly delighted," Kolobkov said.

Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation Umar Kremlev announced that gold medalist would be awarded five million rubles ($78,000) and cars. "Coaches had a great tournament, they will also be rewarded. An award for a [boxer’s] gold medal is five million rubles and cars," he said.

AIBA lauded the tournament as the best World Championships ever held. "It is great that such an assessment comes at the time of our team’s successful performance," Kremlev added.

Olympic tickets

The competitions in Yekaterinburg was not designated as a qualification tournament for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In view of this, Russian boxers will still have to fight for their Olympic tickets in the spring of 2020. Kremlev said that fans could expect a decent result of the team at the games in Japan.

"We could do a little bit better but this is also a great result. We can hope for decent results at the Olympics in Tokyo as well for Russia’s team," he said.