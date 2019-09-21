Russian tennis player Medvedev happy to reach first career final in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, September 22. /TASS/. Russian tennis player, world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev has revealed that he was happy to reach his first ever career final at the St. Petersburg Open in native Russia, he told reporters following his Saturday match.

Medvedev, seed No. 1, powered past Belarusian Egor Gerasimov in their semifinal encounter, winning 7-5, 7-5.

"This will be my first final in Russia, I am very happy about it," he said. "I also would like to wish happy birthday to my dad, I hope he enjoyed my tennis. And the rest I’ll tell him tonight at home."

The final will be played on Sunday and will see Medvedev squaring off with Croatia’s Borna Coric, seed No. 4, for the title.

"It will be an interesting final. It is an important match for both of us, but I will be the favorite for the first time," Medvedev underlined.

In turn, Coric said that he was glad to be in the final and compete with Medvedev for the title. "I think I played three very good matches, especially today," Coric pointed out. "It's great. I'm looking forward to the final."

Medvedev has won five ATP titles, claiming two titles this season - one in Sofia and his first Masters title in Cincinnati. The Russian also reached his first Grand Slam final at this year’s US Open where he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in five tough sets.

The St. Petersburg Open has been held since 1995, in 2015 the tournament was upgraded to ATP 250. Austria’s Dominic Thiem won last year’s edition. The tournament is set to complete on September 22 and offers a prize pool of $1.18 million.