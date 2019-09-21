Russian figure skater Trusova breaks Zagitova's world record

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS /. Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova set new world records in the free program and by the number of total points at the pre-season tournament of the International Skating Union (ISU) Ondrej Nepela Trophy in Slovakia.

The 15-year-old Trusova received 163.78 points for free rental; the result of the athlete in the total of programs was 238.69 points. The previous records belonged to the 2018 Russian Olympic champion and world champion Alina Zagitova (158.50 points in the free program and 238.43 in total). The world record holder in the short program is Japanese Rika Kihira (83.97).