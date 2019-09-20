Russia’s FC Krasnodar terminates contract with Mamayev

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Krasnodar football club announces it is terminating its contract with its player Pavel Mamayev, who was convicted for fights in Moscow, the club’s press service said on Friday.

The contract with the 31-year-old midfielder was terminated by mutual agreement of the parties.

The club said is would provide no further comments on the issue.

"The situation with Pavel was very painful, and, like all normal people, we were deeply affected by what had happened. But despite those negative aspects, our fans will also keep some good moments in their memory," the statement says.

On Tuesday, Russian football players Pavel Mamayev and Alexander Kokorin were released from penal colony on parole, where they were serving terms of 17 and 18 months, respectively, for battery and hooliganism.

On October 8, 2018, FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev and FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin were reported to be the culprits behind two assaults in downtown Moscow. The first incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, when they attacked a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in Moscow.

They beat the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The damaged vehicle belonged to Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova.

Following that assault, the gang, made up of Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky stopped in at a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in downtown Moscow, where they proceeded to assault an individual, who turned out to be the director of a department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Pak.

Another individual on hand at the establishment who witnessed the incident, Director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, tried to calm the young people down, but was struck in the face as well by one of the perpetrators.