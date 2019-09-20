Russian Football Union denies Zenit FC the right to register forward Kokorin

The football transfer window in Russia was closed on September 2, however the clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL) had the right to ink contracts with free agents and to add them to the roster application for the upcoming season before the deadline of September 16.

TAS, September 20. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has denied Zenit St. Petersburg football club the right to register forward Alexander Kokorin on the team’s roster beyond the dates of the transfer window, the RFU press office announced on Friday.

Footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev, who were sentenced behind the bars earlier in the year on charges of battery and hooliganism, were released on parole on September 17. Zenit FC Director General Alexander Medvedev later said that the club signed a new contract with 28-year-old Kokorin until the end of the current season.

"In line with Article 14 of the RFU Regulations on the status and transfers of footballers, players can be registered in the form of an exception to the regulations beyond the registration period, but a decision on this particular registration is made by the committee, which takes into account all physical circumstances and based on the condition of preserving the integrity of sports competitions," the RFU press office stated.

"Having studied the documents, the committee came to a conclusion on the impossibility of implying the right of an exception in regard to Alexander Kokorin, as due to well-known circumstances he had no factual and legal ability to start his work in the club before the deadline for the submission of the required package of documents (September 16, 2019)," the statement from the press office reads.

The RFU stated that the footballer might be registered in line with all required procedures in the next transfer window, which is scheduled to open on January 22, 2020.

"The decision was made to prevent an abuse of rights by clubs and footballers to the detriment of the equality of all participants in the competitions and to maintain a unified approach to the execution of the norm on the exceptions to regulatory documents," the statement added.

Sergei Semak, the head coach of Zenit St. Petersburg, wrote in his Instagram account commenting on the RFU decision that he was overwhelmed with emotions.

"It is very hard to cope with emotions and once again I would like to applaud to the football authorities for the decision ‘to refuse registration’ of Alexander Kokorin," Semak stated. "Now they have decided to leave him without football for five more months."

"Everything is fair and the law is for the sake of people. It turns out that Sasha is dangerous not only for the society, but for the football as well," the head coach added.

On September 6, the Alexeyevsky District Court of the Belgorod Region granted a motion to release the jailed footballers on parole and the court’s ruling entered into force after 10 days.

On May 8, Moscow's Presnensky Court found Zenit FC striker Kokorin and Krasnodar FC midfielder Mamaev guilty of instigating brawls in downtown Moscow late last year. The court sentenced Kokorin and Mamaev to 18 and 17 months behind bars respectively.

Moscow’s Presnensky Court also found two more suspects guilty in the case - Alexander Protasovitsky and Kirill Kokorin - of sparking those fights in Moscow together with the two footballers and sentenced them to 17 and 18 months in prison correspondingly.

Kokorin and Mamaev were initially charged with hooliganism and battery for their involvement in several scuffles in the Russian capital last October. Kokorin’s lawyer announced in December that following a medical examination of their victims the count of ‘battery’ had been altered to ‘premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries.’

Feuding footballers’ 2018 Moscow rampage

On October 8, 2018, FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev and FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin were reported to be the culprits behind two assaults in downtown Moscow. The first incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, when they attacked a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in Moscow.

They beat the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The damaged automobile belonged to Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova.

Following that assault, the gang, made up of Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky stopped in at a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in downtown Moscow, where they proceeded to assault an individual, who turned out to be the director of a department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Pak.

Another individual on hand at the establishment who witnessed the incident, Director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, tried to calm the young people down, but was struck in the face as well by one of the perpetrators.

The Moscow police took the footballers into custody in October on charges of battery and hooliganism.