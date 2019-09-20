Zenit FC forward Kokorin passes medical examination, begins individual trainings

Footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev, who were sentenced behind the bars earlier in the year on charges of battery and hooliganism, were released on parole on Tuesday. On September 6, the Alexeyevsky District Court of the Belgorod Region granted a motion to release the jailed footballers on parole and the court’s ruling entered into force after 10 days.

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg’s striker Alexander Kokorin has passed the required medical examination and started training sessions, Anton Makarenko, a spokesman for the Russian club, told TASS on Friday.

"Kokorin has passed a medical examination and started trainings in line with an individual program," Makarenko said.

Zenit FC Director General Alexander Medvedev said in an interview with TASS that the club signed a new contract with the 28-year-old forward until the end of the current season.

On May 8, Moscow's Presnensky Court found Zenit FC striker Kokorin and Krasnodar FC midfielder Mamaev guilty of instigating brawls in downtown Moscow late last year. The court sentenced Kokorin and Mamaev to 18 and 17 months behind bars respectively.

Moscow’s Presnensky Court also found two more suspects guilty in the case - Alexander Protasovitsky and Kirill Kokorin - of sparking those fights in Moscow together with the two footballers and sentenced them to 17 and 18 months in prison correspondingly.

Kokorin and Mamaev were initially charged with hooliganism and battery for their involvement in several scuffles in the Russian capital last October. Kokorin’s lawyer announced in December that following a medical examination of their victims the count of ‘battery’ had been altered to ‘premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries.’.