Russian tennis player Medvedev reaches St. Petersburg Open QFs

ST. PETERSBURG, September 19. /TASS/. Russian tennis player, world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev has prevailed over compatriot Evgeny Donskoy in the second round of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) St. Petersburg Open to reach quarterfinals. The tournament is played on hard courts in Russia’s St. Petersburg.

23-year-old Medvedev, seed No. 1 of the tournament, won 7-5, 6-3. The players squared off for the second time, with Medvedev now leading 2-0 in their head-to-head. The Russian is awaiting his quarterfinal opponent which will either be another Russian, seed No. 5 Andrey Rublev or Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis.

Medvedev has won five ATP titles, claiming two titles this season - one in Sofia and his first Masters title in Cincinnati. The Russian also reached his first Grand Slam final at this year’s US Open where he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in five tough sets.

The St. Petersburg Open has been held since 1995, in 2015 the tournament was upgraded to ATP 250. Austria’s Dominic Thiem won last year’s edition. The tournament is set to complete on September 22 and offers a prize pool of $1.18 million.