Russian fans’ to get 2,000 tickets for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifier in Cyprus

The Group I qualifying match between the national teams of Russia and Cyprus is scheduled to be played on October 13 in Nicosia at the 22,859-seat capacity GSP Stadium, which was opened 20 years ago.

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) expects about 2,000 football fans from Russia for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifier between the national teams of two countries next month, Constantinos Shiamboullis, a spokesman for the Cypriot national football team, told TASS.

"The Russian fans will be located at the North Stand of the stadium," Shiamboullis announced to TASS. "The tickets they will get, will be around 2,000."

The press officer for the national team of Cyprus said that the tickets for the qualifier with Russia have been rolled out for sale earlier in the week.

"Tickets selling has started on Tuesday 17th of September," he said. "The price is 10 euros [$11]."

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether a full-house attendance at the match against Russia was expected, Shiamboullis said: "Usually the matches of the national team in Cyprus are not sold out."

"The same we expect for the match against Russia," he added.

After all teams in Group I played six matches, Russia is ranked 2nd with 15 points following leaders Belgium with 18 points. Kazakhstan is currently ranked 3rd (7 points), and is followed by Cyprus (7 points), Scotland (6 points) and San Marino (0 points). The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

Before its away match against Cyprus, the Russian football team will play at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on October 10 against the national side of Scotland.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

The decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, will have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

It is possible that some of the national teams from the hosting countries of the 2020 Euro Cup will not be playing on home soil in case they fail to clear the qualifying stage.