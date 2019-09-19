Russian Olympic chief optimistic about prospect of RusAF’s reinstatement with IAAF

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is optimistic about the perspective of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (RusAF) membership reinstatement with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), ROC President Stanisalv Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

"We look at the perspective of RusAF’s reinstatement with optimism. With cautious, but a very pronounced optimism," Pozdnyakov said.

The issue of RusAF’s reinstatement will be discussed at the IAAF Council and Congress sessions this month. The IAAF Council Meeting will be held on September 23 and the IAAF Congress on September 25-26 in Qatar’s Doha, which is hosting the 2019 IAAF World Championship between September 27 and October 6.

Rune Andersen, the head of the IAAF Taskforce Group will deliver a report on the progress of RusAF’s membership reinstatement at the IAAF Council and Congress sessions next week. RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin has been also invited to deliver a report on the progress of the set requirements implementation.

"All issues, which were raised by the Taskforce Group in June, has been taken into account during our [ROC’s] joint work with RusAF and we received a positive response regarding the majority of them," Pozdnyakov continued.

"It is not in our authority speeding up the reanalysis of doping samples from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, but we have implemented all set criteria," the ROC president added.

Last month, Aditya Kumar, a spokesman for the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) told TASS that IAAF continued studying data retrieved from the former Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and is unable to provide at the moment the names of suspected Russian track and field athletes.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced in early July that it suspected 298 Russian athletes of violating anti-doping regulations based on the LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.

The IAAF Doping Review Board approved on December 18, 2018 an updated version of the Guidance Note for Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) status applications and sent the document to the RusAF.

The RusAF started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19, 2018. The world’s governing athletics body has already granted neutral-status participation permits to 128 Russian track and field athletes.