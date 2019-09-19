Russia wins gold in Team All-Around event at 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. The team of Russian gymnasts won gold on Thursday in the Team All-Around event at the 2019 FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Azerbaijan’s Baku.

The Russian trio of Dina Averina, Arina Averina and Yekaterina Seleznyova was awarded by judges an aggregate of 186.500 points for their performances.

The silver was awarded to Israeli gymnasts Linoy Ashram, Yuliana Telegina, Nicol Voronkov and Nicol Zelikman with an aggregate of 174.750 points and the bronze went to gymnasts from Belarus - Katsiaryna Halkina, Alina Harnasko and Anastasiia Salos (168.550 points).

The 2019 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Azerbaijan’s Baku on September 16-22 and also serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Summer Olympics. A total of 16 Olympic licenses are at the stake in the individual all-around competitions and five in the group competition events.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6.