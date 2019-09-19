Russia has 20-percent chance of beating Japan in 2019 World Rugby Cup opener, says coach

TOKYO, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian national rugby team has only a 20-percent chance of winning the opening match of the 2019 World Rugby Cup, which kicks off in Japan on Friday, the press office of the tournament quoted Lyn Jones, the head coach of the Russian national side, as saying.

The 2019 World Rugby Cup tournament is scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital of Tokyo between September 20 and November 2. After the Russian national team qualified for the global championship, it was seeded in Group A alongside with the squads from Ireland, Samoa, Scotland and Japan.

Russia, nicknamed ‘The Bears,’ begins the world’s quadrennial rugby event with the tournament’s opening game on September 20 against hosts Japan, also known as ‘Brave Blossoms.’

"Let me be frank, we have a 20 per cent chance in this game - but that's just on paper," the press office quoted Russia's Welsh coach Lyn Jones as saying. "Japan are favorites."

"They are very fast, nobody makes mistakes," Jones continued. "We appreciate the way Japan play but we also want to touch the line, do well and enjoy ourselves."

"We watched the last four or five games of Japan," the coach said. "They have a very structured, organized game."

"We need to bring chaos into their organization," Lyn Jones added.

Vasily Artemyev, the captain and full-back of the Russian team, has agreed with prospects voiced by Head Coach Jones and added that nevertheless he was glad to test himself against at the highest level of rugby competitions.

"We don't have much exposure in Russia and we rarely get an opportunity to play against Tier 1 nations, so we look forward to playing highly intense games that we usually don't play," Artemyev was quoted as saying by the tournament’s press office.

"There is huge anticipation of the game on Friday night against a squad that is hugely motivated. We also hope to get some support from the Japanese crowd," he added.

The Russian team qualified for the Rugby World Cup series for the first time ever in 2011. The 2011 Rugby World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and Russia did not clear the group stage losing all matches.

The national rugby squad missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, as it did not qualify for the global competition.

Late last month, Artemyev said that the team’s main task for the upcoming tournament in Japan was to win at least one match, no matter who the opponent would be.