Russian national football team four places up in newly published FIFA World Ranking

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has gained four positions moving from 46th to 42nd place in the rating of national football squads, according to the new FIFA World Ranking list published on Thursday.

Russia holds its 42nd place with 1,455 points. The team played six international fixtures since the start of the year and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup — in March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0).

The national team of Belgium remains in the top of the new FIFA World Ranking with 1,752 points.

"Belgium remain top of the FIFA World Ranking after an action-packed number of weeks in international football which saw 78 friendlies, 74 continental qualifiers and 60 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers take place," the world’s governing football body said in its statement on Thursday.

Belgium, which leads the rankings' Top-10 list, is followed by 2nd France (1,725 points); 3rd Brazil (1,719); 4th England (1,662); 5th Portugal (1,643); 6th Uruguay (1,639); 7th Spain (1,631); 8th Croatia (1,625); 9th Colombia (1,622); 10th Argentina (1,614).

"Although the teams in the top ten remain unchanged, there has been some movement. France (2nd, up 1) and Brazil (3rd, down 1) have traded places, while Spain (7th, up 2) are the top ten’s biggest movers," the statement from FIFA said.

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be published on October 24, 2019.