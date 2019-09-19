Up to 380 Russian athletes to travel to Japan for 2020 Summer Olympics

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Some 380 athletes will be on the Russian national team traveling to Japan next year for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, a senior executive with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said on Thursday.

"We plan that 370-380 athletes and 260 specialists will participate in the [2020 Olympic] Games," Andrei Konokotin, the head of the ROC Main Directorate for Participation in the Olympic Sports Events, said at a session of the ROC Executive Committee in Moscow.

Konokotin also stated that 119 Russian athletes have already won licenses to compete in the next year’s Summer Games.

"As of today, 119 Russian athletes in 11 sports competitions have won the right to participate in the Games," the ROC official said.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6.