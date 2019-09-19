Russia defeats Dominican Republic at 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup

The Russian team, led by Italian Head Coach Sergio Busato, outstripped the opponents from the Dominican Republic 3-2 (25-16; 25-23; 23-25; 23-25; 15-5) and are now ranked 3rd with 10 points in the overall standings of the World Cup after China and the United States (12 points each).

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian national team won its fourth match at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup in Japan as it defeated the national team of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

In its previous three matches Russia defeated Cameroon 3-0, snatched a 3-2 win from hosts Japan, lost to reigning champions China 0-3 and beat South Korea 3-0.

The Russian squad is set to play its next match against Serbia on September 22.

The FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup is organized every four years, namely a year before the Summer Olympic Games. The team are playing one match against every opposing team in the World Cup and the winner is determined by the number of overall points.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup is being held on September 14-29 in Japan, which will be also hosting the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. A total of 123 teams have qualified for the major women’s volleyball tournament in Japan.

The Russian national women’s team has never won the World Cup and its best result was the silver in 1999. The team of the former Soviet Union won the World Cup once, in 1973.

China is the champion of the 2015 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup.