Lokomotiv beats Bayer in UEFA Champions league

LEVERKUSEN /Germany/, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow defeated Bayer Leverkusen of Germany 2:1 in the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The game at the BayArena in Leverkusen was attended by 26,592 spectators.

Grzegorz Krychowiak (16’) and Dmitri Barinov (37’) scored for Lokomotiv. The Russian team’s midfielder Benedikt Hoewedes scored an own goal on the 25th minute.

In the second round of the group stage, due on October 1, Lokomotiv will face Spain’s Atletico Madrid, while Juventus will take on Bayer Leverkusen.