Two more players from WTA Top-10 line up for 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Romania’s Simona Halep, who are ranked 3rd and 6th respectively in WTA Top-10, will play next month at the 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, the tournament’s press office announced to TASS on Wednesday.

Svitolina and Halep will join two other earlier announced players from the WTA (Women Tennis Association) Top-10 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic (World’s No. 7) and Dutch player Kiki Bertens (World’s No. 8).

Russia will be represented at the tournament by Yekaterina Alexandrova (ranked 39th), Daria Kasatkina (ranked 40th), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (ranked 41st), Svetlana Kuznetsova (ranked 65th) and others.

The press office of the tournament quoted President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev as saying that the lineup of players for the upcoming Kremlin Cup in Moscow is one of the strongest in recent years.

"This is one of the strongest representations at the tournament in recent years, with five players from the Top-20 and four from the Top-10," Tarpishchev said. "This is great and it will be a very good women’s tennis."

"Unfortunately, there are only four Russian players on the competition net, but I believe that it is a result of the change of generations," he continued. "The tournament will be very interesting and eventful for spectators, who will come to watch with pleasure an outstanding tennis."

The RTF president also said that he was expecting successful results from the Russian tennis players at the tournament.

"I would really like for Kasatkina to overcome all her worries and to perform decently at the anniversary tournament," he said. "We are waiting for results from Pavlyuchenkova, who has recovered from injuries, and I consider her as one of the most talented players, who has not yet showed everything she is capable of."

"Alexandrova is surprisingly demonstrating a very fast tennis and it is no coincidence that she is currently Russia’s No. 1. We also hope for a successful performance of [Veronika] Kudermetova, who has been recently demonstrating a very stable game," he added.

On Tuesday, Tarpishchev told TASS that the tournament’s organizers had been also holding talks on the participation of Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova.

The 30th edition of the VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow between October 12 and 20.