Russia’s Poleshchuk wins bronze of 2019 World Wrestling Championship in women’s under-50kg

NUR-SULTAN, September 18. /TASS/. Russian freestyle wrestler Yekaterina Poleshchuk won bronze on Wednesday in women’s under-50 kg weight category at the 2019 World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan.

In the fight for the bronze medal Russia’s Poleshchuk defeated China’s Sun Yanan. The other bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Valentina Islamova.

Azerbaijan’s Maria Stadnik won the gold defeating in the final bout Romania’s Alina Vuc.

Having entered the top six of the championship in under-50 kg weight category, Russia’s 23-year-old wrestler Poleshchuk was granted the licence to participate in the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Poleshchuk is now the bronze medalist of the 2019 World Championship, the 2019 Champion of Russia, the bronze medal winner of the Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin and the bronze medalist of the Russian Championships in 2016 and 2017.

China’s 26-year-old Sun Yana is the bronze medalist of the 2016 Summer Olympics, the 2013 World Champion, the silver and bronze medals winner of the World Championships (in 2012 and 2018 correspondingly).

The 2019 World Wrestling Championship is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, between September 14 and 22.