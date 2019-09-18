Russia takes 3rd win at 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup defeating South Korea

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian national team won its third match at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup in Japan after defeating the national team of South Korea on Wednesday.

The Russian team, led by Italian Head Coach Sergio Busato, defeated the opponents from South Korea 3-0 (25-18; 29-27; 25-12) and are now ranked 4th with eight points in the overall standings of the World Cup.

In its previous three matches Russia defeated Cameroon 3-0, snatched a 3-2 win from hosts Japan and lost to reigning Champions China 0-3.

The FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup is organized every four years, namely a year before the Summer Olympic Games. The teams are playing one match against every opponent's squad in the World Cup and the winner is determined by the number of overall points.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup is being held on September 14-29 in Japan, which will be also hosting the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. A total of 123 teams have qualified for the major women’s volleyball tournament in Japan.

The Russian national women’s team has never won the World Cup and its best result was the silver in 1999. The team of the former Soviet Union won the World Cup once, in 1973.

China is the champion of the 2015 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup.