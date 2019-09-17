Zenit ties with Lyon in first UEFA Champions League group stage game

LYON /France/, September 17. /TASS/. Zenit St. Petersburg scored the first goal of this year’s UEFA Champions League tournament, but had to settle for a 1:1 draw with France’s Lyon in the first game of the group stage.

The game in Lyon was attended by 47,201 viewers.

The first goal of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season was scored by Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun on the 41st minute. Lyon retaliated six minutes into the second half with a penalty earned and scored by Memphis Depay.

Zenit was placed in Group G, together with Lyon (France), Benfica (Portugal) and RB Leipzig (Germany). In the next round, Zenit will face Benfica while Lyon will take on Leipzig. Both games have been scheduled for October 2.