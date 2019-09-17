Russian tennis chief says Sharapova’s participation in 2019 Kremlin Cup still undecided

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Organizers of the VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow next month are still holding negotiations about Maria Sharapova’s participation, but nothing is clear as of yet, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Tuesday.

"Nothing is clear at the moment in regard to Sharapova," Tarpishchev said. "However, we continue holding negotiations with her."

The 30th edition of the VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow between October 12 and 20.

Sharapova, who turned 32 in April, is Russia’s most decorated female tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006.

She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

In 2018, Sharapova participated in 11 tennis tournaments, including four Grand Slam competitions. Her best results last season were the semifinals of the tournaments in China’s Shenzhen and Italy’s capital city, Rome.

The Russian player skipped a vast part of this tennis season due to a shoulder injury, she stayed out of competitions from February to mid-June. In early August, Sharapova parted ways with her Swedish coach Thomas Hogstedt, who had trained her between 2011 and 2013 and with whom she resumed their training partnership in 2018.