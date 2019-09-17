UFC Lightweight Champion Nurmagomedov says most likely to hold next fight in Russia

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said on Tuesday that he was most likely to hold his next bout in Russia.

"Negotiations with the UFC [Ultimate Fighting Championship] are underway," Nurmagomedov said in an interview with Russia’s Channel One television channel. "I really want to fight in Moscow or Saint Petersburg and negotiations on this issue are being held."

"I am 80% sure that my next fight will be organized in Russia," the fighter stated.

A desire to hold a bout in Moscow was already mentioned by the fighter’s coach and father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, earlier this month, when he told TASS that the UFC would greenlight the fight as "Our fans in Russia deserve it."

The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

"I have not yet set the mark for the number [of intended wins]," Khabib continued. "But when I reached the number of 28 I thought that 30 would be okay. However, at least 30 as I can go for three or four more fights."

Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in spring of 2018.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas on the night of October 6, 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against famous Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor. The Russian defeated McGregor with a choke in the 4th round of the fight.

On September 7, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s belt again in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a submission in Round 3.