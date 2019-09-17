Swiss-based CAS rules to reduce ban of Russian basketballer Balandin from 4 to 2 years

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled to halve the four-year suspension term of Russian basketball player Roman Balandin, imposed earlier in the year by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for violations of anti-doping rules, SILA International Lawyers law company, which represented the athlete in the Swiss-based court, announced on Tuesday.

The Russian anti-doping body announced on April 2 that Balandin, who played for Russian basketball club Avtodor Saratov, was disqualified for the term of four years starting May 19, 2017, "for the use of banned performance enhancing drug meldonium."

"CAS reduced the period of suspension imposed by RUSADA on basketball player Roman Balandin from four to two years," the law company said in its statement on Tuesday.

"In Award the Sole Arbitrator specifically noted that this case appears to be one of very few, in which an ADRV involving a non-Specified Substance was found not to be intentional," the statement from SILA International Lawyers added.

Balandin joined Avtodor club in 2015 and debuted on the club’s main roster in December 2016 in a match against Khimki club from the Moscow Region.

The drug meldonium (mildronate) was included in the list of preparations banned by WADA from January 1, 2016. The presence of the meldonium substance in the athlete’s blood during and between competitions is a violation of anti-doping rules. The substance belongs to S4 class on the WADA blacklist (hormones and metabolic modulators).

Meldronate is a cardiovascular medication freely available for purchase at pharmacies across Russia without a doctor’s prescription.