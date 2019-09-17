Russia’s Greco-Roman wrestler Emelin wins silver at 2019 World Wrestling Championship

NUR-SULTAN, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Greco-Roman wrestler Sergei Emelin won silver on Tuesday in men’s under-60 kg weight category at the 2019 World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan.

In the final clash for the gold medal, the 24-year-old Russian wrestler, who is the 2018 World Champion, lost to Japan’s Kenichiro Fumita. The bronze went to Mirambek Ainagulov from Kazakhstan and Alireza Nejati from Iran.

The 2019 World Wrestling Championship is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, between September 14 and 22.