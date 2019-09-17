Russian Football Union: Zenit FC applies in time to add Kokorin on team’s roster

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg has submitted before the set deadline an application to add footballer Alexander Kokorin on the team’s roster allowing him to play in matches of the Russian Premier League (RPL) championship, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced to TASS on Tuesday.

"An application on the addition [of Kokorin] to the roster has been submitted with the RFU before the set deadline," the RFU press office stated.

Footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev, who were sentenced behind the bars earlier in the year on charges of battery and hooliganism, were released on parole on Tuesday. On September 6, the Alexeyevsky District Court of the Belgorod Region granted a motion to release the jailed footballers on parole and the court’s ruling entered into force after 10 days.

Kokorin’s lawyer stated earlier in the day that the footballer had signed a new contract with Zenit St. Petersburg FC on September 16.

On May 8, Moscow's Presnensky Court found Zenit FC striker Kokorin and Krasnodar FC midfielder Mamaev guilty of instigating brawls in downtown Moscow late last year. The court sentenced Kokorin and Mamaev to 18 and 17 months behind bars respectively.

Moscow’s Presnensky Court also found two more suspects guilty in the case - Alexander Protasovitsky and Kirill Kokorin - of sparking those fights in Moscow together with the two footballers and sentenced them to 17 and 18 months in prison correspondingly.

Kokorin and Mamaev were initially charged with hooliganism and battery for their involvement in several scuffles in the Russian capital last October. Kokorin’s lawyer announced in December that following a medical examination of their victims the count of ‘battery’ had been altered to ‘premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries.’.