Russia wins silver of 2019 European Shooting Championships in 50m rifle mixed team event

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Polina Khorosheva and Kirill Grigoryan won silver on Tuesday in 50m rifle prone mixed team event at the 2019 ESC European Shooting Championships, which is hosted this month by Italy’s Bologna.

The gold went to the Norwegian duo of Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Simon Claussen, while Seonaid McIntosh and Kenneth Parr of Great Britain packed the bronze.

At the 2019 European Games this summer in the Belarusian capital of Minsk the Russian pair of Khorosheva and Grigoryan won bronze in 50m rifle prone mixed team event.