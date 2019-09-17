Olympic Council of Asia inspects Hainan before upcoming VI Beach Games

SANYA, September 17. /TASS/. The meeting of the coordination committee for the preparation of the VI Asian Beach Games was held in the city of Sanya. According to www.hinews.cn, representatives of the Olympic Council of Asia praised the provincial authorities for the island's preparations for international competitions.

The Olympic Council of Asia and the Organizing Committee of the VI Beach Asian Games discussed a number of important issues, including the sports program, accreditation, the application deadlines. Moreover, during the discussions the experts also hashed over such matters as the organization of accommodation for athletes and technical personnel, transport, medical care, anti-doping control, as well as media coverage.

"We had a very constructive meeting, excellent presentations were presented," said the chairman of the coordination committee, honorary vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia Raja Randhir Singh. "I hope that some of the recommendations of the Asian Olympic Council will help to hold the Games successfully," the official added.

The head of the coordinating committee also thanked the Sanya authorities and the province of Hainan for sticking to the schedule. “We are on the right track. I don’t think there will be any problems,” he said.

Sanya won the right to host the VI Beach Asian Games in March 2019. Competitions will be held in 16 disciplines, among which - swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, soccer, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The first Asian beach games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. In different years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).