Russian football stars convicted of brawls in Moscow walk free on parole

Lawyer Yuri Padalko told reporters that the footballers "will have to register at their place of residence at the Interior Ministry’s department and they will remain under control until November-December."

ALEKSEYEVKA/Belgorod Region/, September 17. /TASS/. Russian football players Pavel Mamaev, Alexander Kokorin and his younger brother Kirill, who were convicted for hooliganism and battery in downtown Moscow, have walked free from a colony in the Belgorod Region on parole, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The footballers have been set free. The Kokorin brothers and Mamaev have been released, they are coming home," Padalko said.

Speaking on the footballers’ plans for the future, the lawyer said that Mamaev had his current contract with FC Krasnodar, while Kokorin signed a new contract with Zenit on Monday and would join the club.

On May 8, Moscow's Presnensky Court found Kokorin and Mamaev guilty of instigating brawls in downtown Moscow late last year. The court sentenced Kokorin and Mamaev to 18 and 17 months behind bars respectively.

Moscow’s Presnensky Court also found two more suspects guilty in the case — Alexander Protasovitsky and Kirill Kokorin — of sparking those fights in Moscow together with the two footballers and sentenced them to 17 and 18 months in prison correspondingly.

Kokorin and Mamaev were initially charged with hooliganism and battery for their involvement in several scuffles in the Russian capital last October. Kokorin’s lawyer announced in December that following a medical examination of their victims the count of "battery" had been altered to "premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries." The footballers were transferred to a colony in early July.