NUR-SULTAN, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Greco-Roman wrestler Musa Yevloyev has won his second World Championship gold medal in the 97 kg category, the championships are held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakh capital.

The final bout was not held due to an injury sustained by Yevloyev’s opponent - Armenia’s Artur Alexanyan.

It is the second World Championship gold for Yevloyev.

The championships are scheduled to complete on September 22.