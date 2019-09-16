Russian Deputy PM heads 2023 Summer Universiade organizing committee

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets has been appointed head of the 2023 Summer Universiade organizing committee, the government order published on the official legal information portal stated. The Universiade will be held in Yekaterinburg.

Russian Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov, Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Yevgeny Kuyvashev and head of the Russian Student Sports Union Sergei Seyranov were appointed deputy heads of the organizing committee.

In total, 41 people formed the committee.

The decision to hold the 2023 Summer Universiade in Yekaterinburg was taken on July 2 by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). Russia will host the Summer Universiade for the second time, after Kazan in 2013. This year, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk hosted the Winter Universiade.