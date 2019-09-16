Russian track and field athletes to fly national flag at Military Games

The 7th Military World Games are held in Chinese Wuhan on October 18-27. Russian two-time world champion in high jump Maria Lasitskene is planning to compete in the games.

"I confirm that the Russian track and field athletes at the 7th Military World Games will compete in Wuhan under Russian flag, in accordance with the CISM and IAAF Regulations," Vandenplas said.

Russian track and field athletes are currently performing as neutrals at tournaments and competitions outside Russia and are banned from displaying any national symbols due to the suspension of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (RusAF) by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). All IAAF tournaments follow these guidelines, which are not applied to the Olympic Games since they are organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Last week, the IAAF announced that it would not contest the decision to allow Russian athletes to compete under the national flag in Wuhan if the games’ Organizing Committee made such a decision. However, the organization expressed hope that they would vie as neutrals.

The IAAF Council and Congress are set to debate the issue of reinstating the rights of the RusAF in late September in Doha, before the start of the 2019 World Athletics Championships. The Russian athletics was challenged by the first sanctions in November 2015 following a doping scandal. Since then, the RusAF’s disqualification has been extended more than ten times.