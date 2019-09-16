Russia’s Zykova snatches gold at European Shooting Championships

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian athlete Yulia Zykova has come in first in the 50m rifle prone event held within the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) European Shooting Championships. The championships takes place in Bologna, Italy.

The 23-year-old Russian athlete came in first in the 50m rifle prone event, scoring 627.8 points. Germany’s Eva Rosken came in second (624.9 points), followed by Hungary’s Gitta Bajos (624.4 points).