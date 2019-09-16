Russia to face off with Italy, US at inaugural ATP Cup

The tournament is scheduled for January 3-12, 2020 and will be spread across three Australian cities — Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. The teams will compete for AU$ 22 million (US$ 15 million).

TASS, September 16. The Russian tennis team is set to square off with Italy and the United States in the group stages of the inaugural ATP Cup. The draw ceremony was held on Monday at the Sydney Opera House, the ATP’s press service reported.

The Russian team was drawn into Group D and will play in Perth. Russia’s third opponent will be determined later. Currently, recent US Open finalist and world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev and world No. 9 Karen Khachanov confirmed that they would compete at the ATP Cup.

The tournament will feature 24 teams split into six groups fighting for the newly established ATP Cup’s trophy. Eight teams will qualify for the play-offs — six group winners and two best runner-up teams. Each team will include five players, while each tie will be decided by two best-of-three-sets singles matches and one doubles match. The tournament’s seeding is determined based on each country’s highest ranked player rating.

A team tournament organized by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) is held for the first time in the tennis season since 2012. The ATP Cup’s predecessor, World Team Cup, took place in 1978-2012 in Germany’s Dusseldorf. Serbia won the 2012 edition before the event was discontinued.

The most prestigious male tennis team competition is the Davis Cup, run by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).