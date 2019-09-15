Over 160 possible violations of anti-doping rules exposed by RUSADA in January-August 2019

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) exposed 161 cases of possible violations of anti-doping rules in a period from January to August 2019, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Sunday.

According to Pakhnotskaya, ten such cases were exposed in August, and 49 - in July.

RUSADA’s official statistics indicate that the number of possible violations of anti-doping rules by athletes exposed in the first eight months of 2019 was bigger than throughout 2018 (161 against 146). In 2017, when RUSADA did not enjoy the compliance status, it exposed 59 cases of possible violations.